FIFA World Cup 2022 is truly the greatest sporting event of the year. 32 nations from all over the world participated in the tournament and now it is down to eight. Fans from every nation are trying their best to support their team. For some of these fans, football is their life. They can even watch the game of football while being operated. In fact, something similar happened in Poland. In a hospital named SP ZOZ MSWiA in Kielce, a man kept on watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 while getting operated on. The picture from this moment was later shared by the hospital. FRA 3-1 POL | France vs Poland Result and Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Quarterfinal Spot For France.

Fan in Poland Watching World Cup During Operation

A man in Poland continued watching the World Cup even while having an operation under spinal anaesthesia. The picture was shared by the hospital treating him, SP ZOZ MSWiA in Kielce. pic.twitter.com/dRhCZXvOQQ — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) November 27, 2022

