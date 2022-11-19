FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick-start on November 20, Sunday. The biggest tournament for football players and fans worldwide will also witness something magnificent to include more enthusiasts. For the first time ever, FIFA is showing highlights of the World Cup with sign language! And these highlights will be available for all 64 matches. People can watch these highlights on FIFA+. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Online? Go to FIFA+ for Live Scores and Fixtures!

For the first time ever, FIFA is showing highlights of the World Cup with sign language! There’ll be highlights of all 64 matches 🏟 You can watch these highlights on FIFA+ ⬇️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)