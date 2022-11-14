France, the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup is all set to suffer a major blow ahead of the start of the 2022 edition, as defender Presnel Kimpembe is all set to miss the World Cup due to injury. Although it was initially expected he will recover in time, the athlete feels he needs more time to become match fit. Axel Disasi is named as his replacement in the squad by Didier Deschamps.

Axel Disasi named as replacement of injured Presnel Kimpembe

Official. Presnel Kimpembé will miss the World Cup, Axel Disasi replaces him in Didier Deschamps’ list. 🚨🇫🇷 #WorldCup2022 Marcus Thuram has been included by Deschamps as France list is now 100% completed. pic.twitter.com/k03XTEqtjw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2022

