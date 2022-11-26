Defending champions France would be aiming to secure a last 16 berth when they face Denmark in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, November 26. Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were on target in Les Bleus' opening 4-1 win over Australia, Denmark on the other hand, will hope for a win to stay alive in the last 16 race from Group D. They have one point after playing out a goalless draw against Morocco in their first match. With France high on confidence, one can expect them to win. But Denmark cannot be taken lightly. Who is going to win this? Stay tuned to find out!

Denmark Starting XI:

🇩🇰 DEN DANSKE STARTOPSTILLING 🇩🇰 Kasper Hjulmand stiller op med dette stærke hold til kampen mod Frankrig 💪#ForDanmark #worldcup 📸 @fbbillederdk pic.twitter.com/1RXiAKcGJB — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) November 26, 2022

France Starting XI:

The Tricolore 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚-𝙪𝙥 to face Denmark 👊 Kick-off at 5pm CET 🇫🇷🇩🇰 | #FRADEN | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/tEPYZkxYFK — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 26, 2022

France vs Denmark Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)