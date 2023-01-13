Fulham have registered a 2-1 win against Chelsea in their latest English Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. The home side got a great start as former Chelsea player Willian gave them the lead in the 25th minute. The first half ended with a 1-0 lead in Fulham's favour. However soon after the restart, Chelsea found the equaliser through Kalidou Koulibaly. The game suddenly changed when Joao Felix who was on his Premier League debut saw a red card in the 58th minute. Fulham took the advantage of having an extra man and restored the lead through Carlos Vinicius. Despite Chalesea'e effort, the home team managed to defend their lead as the match ended 2-1.

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

