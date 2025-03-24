Germany advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 after playing out a 3-3 draw against Italy, in Dortmund on Monday, March 24. The draw in Dortmund meant that the Germany national football team won the quarter-final contest 5-4 on aggregate after having secured a 2-1 win in the first leg earlier on. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for Germany in this match from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and Jamal Musiala added a second six minutes later, putting the ball into an empty net from a quick corner. Tim Kleindienst added a third for Germany before half-time. However, the Italy national football team showed fight in the second half through Moise Kean who netted a brace (49' 69') and a late strike from Giacomo Raspadori from the penalty spot. But it was not enough in the end with Germany going through 5-4 on aggregate. Portugal 5–2 Denmark (Aggregate: 5–3), UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Francisco Trincao Nets Brace As Roberto Martinez's Side Advances to Semi-Finals.

