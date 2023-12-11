Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were among the most-searched sports teams globally in the year 2023, as per Google. Messi and Ronaldo, both hailed as the greatest in football, joined their respective teams in 2023. While Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr at the start of the year, Messi moved from PSG to Inter Miami at the end of the season. On expected lines, both these teams drew interest from fans with these superstars joining them. Manchester City also made the list along with Borussia Dortmund. India national cricket team also made it to the list. Google Year in Search 2023: Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra Among Trending Sportspersons; See Full List.

Google's Most-Searched Sports Teams Globally in 2023

1) Inter Miami CF

2) Los Angeles Lakers

3) Al-Nassr FC

4) Manchester City F.C

5) Miami Heat

6) Texas Rangers

7) Al Hilal SFC

8) Borussia Dortmund

9) India national cricket team

10) Boston Bruins

Google Year in Search 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)