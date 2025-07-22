A legend of Dutch football, former Netherlands national football team player Dirk Kuyt, celebrates his birthday today (July 22). Born July 22, 1980, Kuyt enjoyed both international and club success with the Netherlands, Liverpool, Feyenoord, and Utrecht. Since retirement, Kuyt has turned towards a managerial role, which has been turbulent. Fans took to social media platforms to wish the football legend as Kuyt turned 45. Manchester United Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Opens Up On Meeting Rishabh Pant and Team India Cricketers, Lauds Indian Wicketkeeper For His Shot (Watch Video).

Dirk Kuyt's Career Stats

Let's admire the career of Dirk Kuyt on his birthday. He had a nice flurry of trophies towards the end of his career. Check out what he won! 🎉⚽🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/TanoTty7EQ — Football Infographics (@FootyInfographs) July 22, 2025

Good One Legend

Dirk Kuyt turns 44 today 🥹💯🎈💙🎂🎉 Have a good one legend 🎈💙🎂🎉💯 Adedayo Festus Fes tu ler What about the less privileges? pic.twitter.com/1B15EXRD2D — Fes tu ler (@Festuler108) July 22, 2025

Mr Duracell

Born Today

On this day in 1980, Dirk Kuyt was born in Katwijk aan Zee, Netherlands 🎉 Happy birthday Dirk 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Kgg8a0yRfT — LFC FAN NEWS Mauritius (@LFCfanNewsMU) July 22, 2025

Happy Birthday, Dirk!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)