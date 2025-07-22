A legend of Dutch football, former Netherlands national football team player Dirk Kuyt, celebrates his birthday today (July 22). Born July 22, 1980, Kuyt enjoyed both international and club success with the Netherlands, Liverpool, Feyenoord, and Utrecht. Since retirement, Kuyt has turned towards a managerial role, which has been turbulent. Fans took to social media platforms to wish the football legend as Kuyt turned 45. Manchester United Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Opens Up On Meeting Rishabh Pant and Team India Cricketers, Lauds Indian Wicketkeeper For His Shot (Watch Video).

Dirk Kuyt's Career Stats

Good One Legend

Mr Duracell

Born Today

Happy Birthday, Dirk!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)