The young FC Barcelona central midfielder Gavi, born on August 5, 2004, turns 21 years old today, in 2025. The FC Barcelona and Spain national football team sensational midfielder is already ruling the football world. To date, Gavi has represented only Barcelona at the club level, and he has done it in an excellent manner, appearing in the Blaugrana colours in over 150 matches, scoring goals, providing assists, and above all controlling the midfield with his tackles, passes, and gifted skills. Pablo Martin Paez Gavira aka Gavi has won two La Liga titles with the club, along with the UEFA Nations League with Spain, among the many trophies. Fact Check: Did Barcelona Footballer Gavi Reject Spain's Princess Leonor's Proposal to be in a Romantic Relationship? Know the Truth Here.

'Happy 21st'

'Don Gavi'

'Grit and Selfless Nature'

Birthday Boy Gavi!

Hope For Best!

'GAVI DAY'

