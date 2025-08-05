The young FC Barcelona central midfielder Gavi, born on August 5, 2004, turns 21 years old today, in 2025. The FC Barcelona and Spain national football team sensational midfielder is already ruling the football world. To date, Gavi has represented only Barcelona at the club level, and he has done it in an excellent manner, appearing in the Blaugrana colours in over 150 matches, scoring goals, providing assists, and above all controlling the midfield with his tackles, passes, and gifted skills. Pablo Martin Paez Gavira aka Gavi has won two La Liga titles with the club, along with the UEFA Nations League with Spain, among the many trophies. Fact Check: Did Barcelona Footballer Gavi Reject Spain's Princess Leonor's Proposal to be in a Romantic Relationship? Know the Truth Here.

'Happy 21st'

Happy 21st birthday, Gavi 🥳🎂. pic.twitter.com/F8OjHzFbp6 — Gavi World (@Gavi6world) August 5, 2025

'Don Gavi'

Happiest birthday to the Dawg of this team. The true reincarnation of Pique’s hatred against Madrid and he’s already rattled them big time. Keep hating and rattling them hoes Don Gavi ❤️ This is our season. https://t.co/6w2hk2BZvR — karthik (@karthikisr8) August 5, 2025

'Grit and Selfless Nature'

Happy birthday Gavi. This video is a true reflection of you. Your grit and selfless nature are an inspiration to many. May greatness follow you🎉 pic.twitter.com/agrNJtuaPz — Eliot (@mrkandoh) August 5, 2025

Birthday Boy Gavi!

Hope For Best!

Happy birthday Gavi, hope this season will be one of your best as of yet pic.twitter.com/tUkYjJUv1U — ⭐︎ (@lamine_pedri) August 5, 2025

'GAVI DAY'

