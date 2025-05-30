Fact Check: Did Barcelona Footballer Gavi Reject Spain's Princess Leonor's Proposal to be in a Romantic Relationship? Know the Truth Here

FC Barcelona has finished the 2024-25 season by winning domestic double. They won two titles this season, one beating Real Madrid in the final of Copa del Rey and then the La Liga 2024-25 in which they have dominantly defeated Real Madrid on both occasions. Barcelona also won the Spanish Super Cup defeating the Los Blancos in the final. It has been a successful season for Barcelona and its players. Gavi, who is a member of Barcelona squad and also Spanish International, was part of this successful campaign by Barcelona. Although more than his game and career, it has been his romantic relationship that has become the talk of the town. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).

There is a rumour that the Spanish princess wanted to get into a romantic relationship with Gavi. The speculation linking Spain's Princess Leonor to Gavi began in 2022. After Spain's 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, rumors circulated that King Felipe VI had requested a signed jersey from Gavi for his daughter, fueling speculation about a potential relationship. during a visit to Zarzuela Palace, a brief handshake between Gavi and Leonor was captured, leading to increased media attention and public curiosity about their relationship. Fans who are eager to know whether such a proposal was made from Princess Leonor and whether it got rejected by Gavi, will get the entire information here. Lamine Yamal Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Until 2031 .

Did Barcelona Footballer Gavi Reject Spain's Princess Leonor's Proposal to be in a Romantic Relationship?

Although too much has already been speculated and the rumors linking Princess Leonor and Gavi have captured public attention, there is no confirmed evidence of a romantic relationship between the two. There has been no reports of the two being spotted togehter or Gavi visiting the Zarzuela palace publically again. As it indicates, there has been no rejection from Gavi either. Rather, it was after Barcelona's La Liga 2024-25 victory, a video of Gavi with another girl went viral. The video showed him hugging and kissing a girl named Ana Pelayo in public inside the stadium, clearly hinting at their relationship. Though Gavi and Ana haven’t spoken openly about their romance, their appearance together ha clearly hinted at a romatic relationship between the two.

Fact check

Claim : Barcelona Footballer Gavi Rejected Spain's Princess Leonor Proposal For A Romantic Relationship Conclusion : There Has Been No Confirmation of Such Gesture From Either Princess Leonor or Gavi

