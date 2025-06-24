Former FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, born on June 24, 1987, turns 38 years old today, in 2025. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been wished by his former club FC Barcelona. Barca have referred to Leo Messi as the " one and only" and also used the emoji of a goat along with a picture of his, during the legend's playing days at the club, referring to Messi as the 'Greatest Of All Time'. Lionel Messi has been a part of FC Barcelona since 2000, just after leaving his home in Argentina. Messi has been a part of the senior side from 2004 to 2021, winning every major trophy with the club, often multiple times, including La Liga, UCL, and FIFA Club World Cup, sometimes leading the side. Lionel Messi is also the most capped played and the all-time highest goal-scorer of FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Top Five Moments of Argentina Star's International Career As He Turns 38.

FC Barcelona Wishes Lionel Messi 'Happy birthday'

Happy birthday to the one and only! 🐐🎂 pic.twitter.com/TRVpRZemrP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2025

