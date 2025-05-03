In a shocking decision, Al-Hilal and head coach Jorge Jesus have decided to part ways. Both parties agreed to terminate the contractual relationship, which saw the Portuguese coach serving the club in two separate stints, leading to Al-Hilal winning the Saudi Pro League and King's Cup in the 2023-24 season, while also clinching three Saudi Super Cup (2018, 2023, and 2024) titles. Jesus is the frontrunner to become Brazil's National Football Team coach. Mohammed Al-Shalhoub has been named coach for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. Damac 2-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Sultan Al-Ghannam's Stoppage Time Strike Helps Stefano Pioli's Side Earn Three Points.

Jorge Jesus Leaves Al-Hilal

📄 Al-Hilal and Jesus agree to terminate the contractual relationship 🔷 pic.twitter.com/83YT3DLrtt — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 2, 2025

