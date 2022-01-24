An epic celebration from Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi followed after the team qualified for AFCON quarter-finals. Burkina Faso recorded a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Gabon after a 1-1 draw and Herve Koffi was seen performing not one or two but six back flips!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)