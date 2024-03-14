Major internet outages have been reported across Africa. According to a report in BBC, internet outages have been reported in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana, Burkina Faso and across Africa. The cause of the cable failures is not immediately known, another report said that internet data downtime across all ISPs in Rwanda is a result of undersea cable disruptions. However, official statements are yet to be made in connection with the matter. South Africa's Foreign Minister Says Citizens Fighting with Israeli Forces in Gaza Will Be Arrested.

Internet Outages Across Africa

JUST IN - Major internet outages reported across Africa — BBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2024

Internet Outage Due to Undersea Cable Disruptions

UPDATE: Internet data downtime across all ISPs in Rwanda is a result of undersea cable disruptions. There appears to be cable problems. Slow connection being experienced in many parts of Africa pic.twitter.com/BEJyCfzCso — The Chronicles (@ChroniclesRW) March 14, 2024

