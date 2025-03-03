Telasco Segovia scored a brace while Luis Suarez found the back of the net as Inter Miami defeated Houston Dynamo 4-1 in the MLS 2025 on March 3. Lionel Messi was missing from Inter Miami's line-up for this match with head coach Javier Mascherano resting the Argentina star, a move that led to host team Houston Dynamo offering fans a complimentary ticket for a home game later this season. Telasco Segovia scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute and Inter Miami's lead was doubled by Tadeo Allende in the 37th. Segovia then added his second as Inter Miami headed into half-time with a comfortable 3-0 lead. Luis Suarez then scored a wonderful goal in the 79th minute and Houston Dynamo were able to pull one back six minutes later through Nicolas Lodeiro. Lionel Messi Strikes Early As Inter Miami Beat Sporting KC 3–1 To Advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025.

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami Result

That’s a wrap in Houston 🤝 Taking home all 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/kaxI6wmpIs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 3, 2025

Watch Telasco Segovia's First Goal:

Tadeo Allende Doubles Inter Miami's Lead

OMG TADEO ALLENDE 😱 What a run and strike to make it a 2-0 @InterMiamiCF lead. pic.twitter.com/541iLh7pXd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 3, 2025

Telasco Segovia Nets His Second

TELASCO SEGOVIA IS ON FIRE! 🔥 What a turn from the ground for his second goal of the night! pic.twitter.com/0Hpi3EEGCr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 3, 2025

Watch Luis Suarez's Goal:

One of the best strikers ever! 💥 Luis Suarez cuts up the defense for his first goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/0Z7XnnnxZm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)