Liverpool face Benfica in the second leg of their Quarterfinal tie in UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The clash will be played on April 14, 2022 (Thursday) at 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the game while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

Who will fill the remaining semi-final slots? 🏆 🤷‍♂️#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)