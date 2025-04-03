Arch-rivals AC Milan take on Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 on Thursday, April 3, in their first-leg clash. The AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be played at San Siro and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the Coppa Italia 2024-25 does not have any official broadcast partner in India, and as a result, no AC Milan vs Inter Milan viewing options for TV will be available. Fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2024-25 live streaming on the GXR World app and website for free. Inter Milan Advances to Italian Cup 2024–25 Semifinals To Set Up Two More Derby Matches With AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia 2024-25 Semi-Final

