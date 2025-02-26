Milan, Feb 26 (AP) The Milan derby will be played five times this season.

Inter Milan defeated Lazio 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the two-leg Italian Cup semifinals against city rival AC Milan.

Also Read | India Women vs South Korea Women International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get IND-W vs KOR-W Telecast Details of Women's Football Match With Time in IST.

Mark Arnautovic scored with a long-range volley late in the first half at the San Siro and then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a second-half penalty.

Milan beat Roma 3-1 three weeks ago.

Also Read | AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England Captain Jos Buttler Hopes Key Clash Provides Hope to Afghanistan Amid Struggles.

Inter and Milan have already played three times this season — twice in Serie A (Milan won the first meeting and the other one was a draw) and in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Milan.

Bologna will face either Juventus or Empoli, which play on Wednesday, in the other semifinal.

Arnautovic got a rare start in place of Lautaro Martinez, who was rested ahead of Inter's visit to Napoli in a 1-2 Serie A matchup on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)