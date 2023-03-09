Al-Ittihad will face Al-Nassr in their next match at Women's Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah. Al-Ittihad are coming into this match with a 3-0 win over Al-Khaleej. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Batin in their previous match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Young Syrian Earthquake Survivor, Al-Nassr Star's Adorable Gesture Is Sure to Win Hearts! (Watch Video).

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on SonyLiv

Flag Day Round 🇸🇦 || Match Day, @AlNassrFC 🆚 #Ittihad ⏱ 08:30 pm. 🏆 @SPL 🏟 King Abdullah Sport City Stadium 🗓 Thu, 9 March Vamos Nassr 💪💛 pic.twitter.com/TVJidEf3QF — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 8, 2023

