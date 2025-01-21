Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match is set to be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and will get underway at 8:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India but the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live telecast will not be available. Fans however, have an online viewing option as they can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To ‘Keep Fighting’ After 1–1 Draw in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Clash (See Post).

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr

Tuesday football in Dammam! 🔵🟡 AlNassr vs AlKhaleej 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/X7dXppD50W — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 20, 2025

