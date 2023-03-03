After a dominating win in the previous game, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Batin in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, March 3. the game will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. However, this match will not be telecasted in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin Live Streaming and Telecast Details

