Al-Nassr will cross swords Al-Tai in the latest round of fixtures in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai match will be played at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 6, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) channel. Fans in India can have access to online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai

Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al Ta'i is postponed for 24 hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels. https://t.co/TKIOQK8Oqo — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 5, 2023

