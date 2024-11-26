Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal go up against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on Tuesday, November 26. The Al-Sadd vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 and fans can watch Al-Sadd vs Al-Hilal live telecast on the Sports18 3 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch Al-Sadd vs Al-Hilal live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. Al-Gharafa 1-3 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace, Angelo Gabriel Goal Help Riyadh-Based Club Notch Up Easy Win

Al-Sadd vs Al-Hilal

Will Al Hilal continue their perfect record in the #ACLElite against Al Sadd? 🤔 Tune in tonight to find out, LIVE on #FanCode!#ACLEliteonFanCode pic.twitter.com/lSJm6BxSkD — FanCode (@FanCode) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)