Cristiano Ronaldo shone for Al-Nassr last evening in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match against Al-Gharafa, where the Portuguese player hit two goals, which gave his side a comfortable win at Al-Awwal Park. Apart from Ronaldo, Angelo Gabriel scored a solitary goal, helping the Riyadh-based club notch up an easy 3-1 victory, despite a consolation goal from Joselu for Al-Gharafa. This win puts Al-Nassr on the cusp of qualification in the quarters. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Heads With Stylish Photo Ahead of Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite Match (See Post).

Al-Gharafa 1-3 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)