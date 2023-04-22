Angers will be hosting Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 2022-23 game on Saturday, April 22. The game will take place at the Raymond Kopa Stadium at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 group has the broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23. The important clash between Angers and PSG will be telecasted live on Sports 18 1 /HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 match on the JioCinema app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Angers vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022–23 Free Live Telecast and Live Streaming

