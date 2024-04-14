Arsenal is in the title race with the two other strongest teams of the tournament, but probably has the toughest route till the final day of the season. One of the crucial and tricky fixtures in the Gunners' schedule is against fourth-place Aston Villa, who are also trying to hold on to the top-four finish. The game against former coach Unai Emery would be an exciting encounter for Arsenal. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Aston Villa 🕟 4.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/TiRGPisJKp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 14, 2024

