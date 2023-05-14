Arsenal will be facing Brighton & Hove Albion in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal are coming into this match with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Brighton meanwhile suffered a 5-1 loss against Everton. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of this game. Fans however will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy the live streaming. Chelsea to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as New Head Coach for Next Season: Report.

Arsenal vs Brighton Live on Star Sports Network

✊ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🆚 Brighton & Hove Albion 🕟 4.30pm (UK) 🏟️ Emirates Stadium 🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/p9KnEUGL5K — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023

