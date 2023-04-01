Arsenal face Leeds United as Premier League action returns after the international break. The Gunners will look to stretch their lead at the top of the points table with a win in this match, which starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal vs Leeds United

⚽️ Away we go in N5… 👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! 📻 Follow all the action LIVE👇 🔴 0-0 ⚪️ (1) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)