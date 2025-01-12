Arsenal and Manchester United are set to lock horns in a third-round contest in FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, January 12. The Arsenal vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights to the FA Cup 2024-25 and fans can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Wins 8-0 Against Salford City and Liverpool Routs Accrington Stanley in Third Round.

