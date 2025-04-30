Arsenal will be hosting Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match on April 30 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match will be played at the iconic Emirates Stadium in London. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 match live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can also watch the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semifinal first-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 Semi-Final:

The stakes cannot get any higher! 🙇‍♂️ Watch #SonySportsNetwork to find out. pic.twitter.com/RBs6zu9Nn6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 28, 2025

