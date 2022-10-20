Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven in their home match in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, October 20. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channel and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by SonyLIV app and website.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)