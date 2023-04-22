Arsenal would hope to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League points table when they face Southampton on Saturday, April 22. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans who want to watch this game online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

Arsenal vs Southampton

✊ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🆚 Southampton 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏟️ Emirates Stadium 🏆 Premier League pic.twitter.com/8Qu6lBCgp4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)