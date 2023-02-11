Injury ridden PSG will travel to Monaco to reignite their form after elimination from Coupe de France. The AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Stade Louis II. The game will be held on February 11, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

Ligue 1 On Sports 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)