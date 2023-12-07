Title favorites Manchester City crumbled to three consecutive draws in the Premier League and now stand third in the league table. Home side Aston Villa stunned many pundits with their high-scoring games this campaign. The meeting between the two teams is expected to be a goal fest for fans as they face off against each other on December 7th, 2023. The match will start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is an official partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India. Fans can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website. Pep Guardiola Predicts Another Premier League Title for Manchester City Despite Three Game Winless Run in EPL.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

