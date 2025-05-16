Looking to move into the top five in standings, Aston Villa will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 on May 17. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2025-25 clash will be hosted at Villa Park and start at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the EPL 2024-25 in India. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur PL 2024-25 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can find viewing options for the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw

Villa Park — IT’S MATCHDAY 👊 pic.twitter.com/OLONysXj60 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 16, 2025

