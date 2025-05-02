Manchester United will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Athletic Bilbao away from home in the semifinal first leg match on Friday, May 2. The Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United match will be played at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 4 SD/HD channels. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Former England National Football Team Head Coach Gareth Southgate Spotted in the Stands of Sawai Man Singh Stadium Cheering For Rajasthan Royals During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Live Streaming

So close, they can almost feel the gold 🏆 Europa League semi-finals - let the final chase begin! 🏁#SonySportsNetwork #EuropaLeague #UEL pic.twitter.com/A6H6bsJn5O — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 1, 2025

