Former England National Football head coach Gareth Southgate, who recently stepped down from the role was spotted attending the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Southgate, who has repeatedly admitted being a cricket fan, was seen cheering for RR wearing their all-pink kit. Fans were surprised to see him in IPL and made his pictures viral on social media. Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against MI in IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Gareth Southgate Cheers For Rajasthan Royals

Gareth Southgate watching RR vs MI in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/OMc2TiYSH2 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 1, 2025

