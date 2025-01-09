In the ongoing Spanish Super Cup 2024-25, Athletic Club will lock horns against Barcelona in the semi-final on January 9. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana football match will be held at King Abdullah Sport City, and start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner in India, the Athletic Club vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana will not be available for live telecast viewing option. However, fans in India can find live streaming viewing options for the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 on FanCode, who will stream the Athletic Club vs Barcelona match online on their app and website. Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, Says, 'Football is Full of Surprises'.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live

