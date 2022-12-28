ATK Mohun Bagan will seek a return to winning ways when they take on FC Goa in the ISL 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 28. The match will be played at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network, the official broadcast partners of the competition, will be providing live telecast of this match. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a nominal fee. ISL 2022-23: Des Buckingham Leaves His Imprint As Mumbai City FC Continue To Dazzle.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

