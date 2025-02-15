Atletico Madrid are set to take on Celta Vigo in the La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the La Liga 2024-25 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans in India as they can tune in to the GXR World website to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming for free. GXR World to Provide La Liga Live-Streaming Again, Firm Confirms News on Social Media (See Post).

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo

🌎 From where will you watch Atleti? pic.twitter.com/UNp0VylfjA — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)