Bahrain and Malaysia in a Group E contest in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Saturday, January 20 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. Malaysia sit bottom of the Group E points table after losing their only match and the same goes for Bahrain, who have a slightly better goal difference. Sports18 provides the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches but the live telecast of this match is not going to be available owing to other commitments. Fans can nonetheless, watch Bahrain vs Malaysia live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Aymen Hussein Scores Twice As Iraq Upsets Japan To Reach AFC Asian Cup 2023 Knockout Stage.

Bahrain vs Malaysia

Ninth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/9I0N8Axl7S — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 20, 2024

