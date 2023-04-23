Looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, Barcelona will be locking horns with Atletico Madrid in their next fixture in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 23. The game will begin at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)