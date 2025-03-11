FC Barcelona will host SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash. Barca had won the first leg 0-1. The clash that determines who enters the quarters will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 11. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch FC Barcelona vs Benfica live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide FC Barcelona vs Benfica live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

Barcelona vs Benfica UCL 2024-25:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)