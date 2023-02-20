With the goal to extend lead at the top of the table over arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona will be taking on Cadiz in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, February 20. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou, Barcelona. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, you can watch the Barcelona vs Cadiz match live on Sports18 SD. If you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Barcelona and Cadiz, you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)