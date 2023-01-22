Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Camp Nou. The game will be held on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe clash live on TV. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe football match live streaming.

Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 continues his reign at the 🔝 The competition is getting intense with 3️⃣ players tied on goals ⚽️ Stay tuned for LIVE action 👉🏻 on #JioCinema & #Sports18📲📺 Co-powered by @Mahindra_Auto#LaLigaOnJioCinema #LaLigaonSports18 | @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/I4O0Me2LjP — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)