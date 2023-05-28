Mallorca will be playing against Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 fixture on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Mallorca match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)