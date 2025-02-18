Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 18. The Catalan giants will look to seal all three points, which would help them remain in the La Liga 2024-25 title race. The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match is set to take place at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any La Liga 2024-25 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans in India can visit the GXR World website for free. La Liga 2024–25: Barcelona Inches Closer to Madrid Rivals in Spanish League With 4–1 Win Against Sevilla.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

