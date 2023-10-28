Barcelona would be up against arch-rivals Real Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Stadium in La Liga 2023-24 on October 28. With 25 points from 10 games, Los Blancos are second in the table behind Girona. They drew their last domestic game against Sevilla, which was disappointing given that they had won three games prior. The El Clasico match is set to begin at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1 HD TV channel will provide live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match. Fans who wish for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match live streaming online can also do so on the JioCinema app and website. Marc Guiu Becomes Youngest Player to Score on Debut for Barcelona in La Liga in 21st Century.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Match Live Streaming and Telecast

