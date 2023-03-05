After a victory in El Clasico, Barcelona will be hosting Valencia in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou, Barcelona. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Barcelona vs Valencia match will not be broadcasted live on Sports18 SD due to other commitments of the broadcasters. If fans want to watch the live streaming of the game between Barcelona and Valencia you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

💜 M A T C H D A Y 💜 #BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/GEmia8X9jK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)