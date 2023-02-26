In a potential title decider, Bayern Munich will take on Union Berlin in their next match at the Bundesliga 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Arena, Munich. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Bundesliga in India. However, they will not provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on the Sony Liv app or website.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#️⃣2⃣ 🆚 #️⃣3️⃣ - The battle for the 🔝 spot in the #Bundesliga ⚽ awaits 💪 Can the visitors stun the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena? 💬#FCBFCU | ⏰: Tonight, 10 PM | 📲: #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/83Hku51j0r — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)